Huawei Mate 10 launch slated to happen on October 16: Report

Huawei has issued press invites for the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, likely to be the Mate 10. The invite doesn’t reveal much, it only shows etched “10” with the words “Meet the device worth waiting for”, according to TechRadar. The event is scheduled for October 16 in Munich, Germany.

A lot has been said and written about the Huawei Mate 10 for quite sometime. In fact, Huawei’s CEO has already confirmed the existence of the flagship smartphone. The executive recently claimed that the company will improve the camera quality in the Mate 10, while also adding a fast charging battery in the smartphone. The company, told Bloomberg in an interview that the Mate 10 will go head-to-head with the Apple iPhone 8, when it launches later this year.

Pretty much everyone seems to believe that the Huawei Mate 10 will have a bezel-less design, similar to the Essential phone and Galaxy S8+. A recent leaked render revealed that the Mate 10 will get a 6.1-inch display and Quad HD resolution. The screen is said to piratically cover the entire front of the phone.Rumor has it that the phone will come with a vertical Leica-branded dual-cameras on the back. Contrary to rumours, Huawei Mate 10 won’t feature a fingerprint scanner embedded in the phone’s display. Instead, the fingerprint scanner will be seen on the back.

The upcoming Mate 10 is shaping to be a powerful smartphone under the hood. A recent post from an industry analyst on Chinese social media platform Weibo indicates that the Mate 10 will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Kirin 970 chipset that will be built on a 10nm process. The phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat, and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Of late, Huawei has been focusing on the high-end of the smartphone market in order to better compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung. It’s now the world’s third largest smartphone maker, but the company is struggling to make its presence felt in markets like India and Indonesia.

