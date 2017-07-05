Huawei Mate 10 could feature bezel-less display, AR features: Report

Huawei will soon join the ranks of Samsung, LG and Xiaomi to come with a bezel-less smartphone. (Image of Huawei Mate 9 for representation). Huawei will soon join the ranks of Samsung, LG and Xiaomi to come with a bezel-less smartphone. (Image of Huawei Mate 9 for representation).

Huawei will redesign its next-generation smartphone to accommodate a bezel-less display. The smartphone in question is, Mate 10, which could be launched in October. That’s according to Chinese tech publication Yesky.

The report says Huawei will soon join the ranks of Samsung, LG and Xiaomi with a bezel-less smartphone. Huawei’s Mate lineup has been known for its top-notch specifications and extremely bright displays. However, the company’s next major flagship phone will sport a display covering the entire front.

Huawei is apparently planning to rope in Japan Display Inc (JDI) to supply a bezel-less display. The Japanese company has recently announced that it has started mass producing its Full QHD Active Display. The Full Active Display is 6-inches in diagonal and offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

Interestingly, Sony also plans to launch a 6-inch smartphone with a bezel-less design that uses JDI’s Full Active Display. Sony, partially owns JDI, which means it will likely to have first dibs on the bezel-less display for its flagship device. Sony is expected to release the phone on August 31 at IFA tradeshow in Berlin.

On the hardware front, Mate 10 is said to be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 chipset, which should be comparable to Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in terms of performance. And last but not the least, Mate 10 will feature dual rear cameras, 3D sensing tech with Iris scanner, and AR support.

It’s worth reminding that these are mere rumours and should be taken with a grain of salt. Even though it makes sense for Huawei to launch a phone with a true bezel-less design, given the high interest in all-glass, bezel-free devices from its key competitors including Apple.

