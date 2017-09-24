Huawei Maimang 6 with 5.9-inch FHD+ display, four cameras launched: Price, specifications

Huawei Maimang 6 is the company’s first smartphone to arrive with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Huawei Maimang 6 is the company’s first smartphone to arrive with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Huawei has launched the Maimang 6, one of the company’s first smartphone to arrive with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is also Huawei’s first phone to feature four cameras, two on each side. Huawei Maimang 6 is priced at CNY 2,399 (or approx Rs 23,604) and will go on sale in China on September 30. The smartphone will be available in a number of colour options: Streamer Gold, Aurora Blue and Obsidian Black.

The phone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor and boasts a 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080) display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9, instead of the regular 16:9. Samsung, Apple and LG have already unveiled phones with slim bezels this year. The processor is further paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion.

As far as cameras are concerned, Huawei Maimang 6 offers dual cameras on the front and back. The rear rear dual camera system features a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. Thanks to a dual-camera setup, it can be used to recreate a blurry background “bokeh” effect. The front camera setup has a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The device is backed by a 3340mAh battery and runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei has launched the Maimang 6 in China at a time when the company is speculated to launch a new smartphone in India sometime next month. Rumours are rife that the Chinese company could launch the Maimang 6 under a different name, when it goes on sale in India. While we still don’t know the official name, Huawei Maimang 6 will go head to head with Vivo V7+, which also comes with a 5.9-inch display and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd