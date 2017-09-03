Huawei ‘Kirin 970’ chipset with advanced AI processing launched at IFA 2017

IFA 2017: Huawei launched the latest mobile Kirin 970 chipset that has its own AI processor built-in. IFA 2017: Huawei launched the latest mobile Kirin 970 chipset that has its own AI processor built-in.

Huawei launched the latest mobile Kirin 970 chipset that has its own AI processor built-in. The announcement was made during the ongoing IFA tech show in Berlin.

The Kirin 970 chip is powered by an octa-core CPU and the latest generation 12-core GPU. The chipset packs 5.5 billion transistors in a single square cm. The Chinese smartphone company says the mobile chipset will be built using on a 10nm manufacturing process, similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 8895 chipsets. It will also support HDR 10, and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps).

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Kirin 970 mobile processor has to be a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), right onto the chip, which will offer faster and more efficient AI. The Kirin 970 chip will also enable faster image and voice recognition into the phone, the company said.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a significantly better user experience. The Kirin 970 is the first in a series of new advances that will bring powerful AI features to our devices and take them beyond the competition,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Ground, said in a press release.

Huawei, the world’s third largest smartphone maker, has been designing its mobile chipsets since 2009. The company’s flagship smartphones feature Huawei’s own Kirin chip, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, which currently powers the Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5. It’s being said that the Kirin 970 processor will be found inside Huawei’s Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones, due for launch in Munich on October 16. Both phones are rumoured to come with a bezel-less design, a longer battery life, and a dual-camera setup. The devices will go head to head with Apple’s soon-to-be-launched iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Essential smartphone, made by Android creator Andy Rubin.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd