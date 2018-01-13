Huawei introduces EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo: List of mobiles getting the UI

With EMUI 8.0, Huawei will bring AI-powered features like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerated Translator to its smartphones. With EMUI 8.0, Huawei will bring AI-powered features like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerated Translator to its smartphones.

Huawei has introduced EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The EMUI 8.0 is the company’s latest version of user-interface and successor to EMUI 5.1. With EMUI 8.0, Huawei will bring AI-powered features like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerated Translator to the upcoming Honor 9 Lite smartphone. Huawei’s latest flagship device – Honor View 10 already ships with EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo. The latest UI will also be rolled out for Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, and Honor 8 Lite, though timeline is unclear at this point.

Based on machine learning algorithms, the EMUI 8.0 will also bring in AI-capabilities such as resource allocation, context awareness as well as user behavior or behavior prediction. It will facilitate one-hand operation navigation dock on smartphones and give users access to pinned shortcuts, customised themes and private space optimisation. Other features include, smart resolution, dynamic wallpaper and navigation bar customisations.

Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 UI also allows for single-touch switching between user spaces, prompt data transfer and quick file-sharing. Meanwhile, users will be able to access features like split-screen interface, navigation dock, one-hand operation and smart view, thanks to Android 8.0 Oreo.

“The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features. The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen, and enables the user to reach 90 per cent of the core functions in just a single-click. We have developed the EMUI 8.0 for those who live and work on-the-go,” said a Huawei R&D spokesperson in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd