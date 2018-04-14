India launch ahead? Can we read more into Huawei tweets about P20, P20 Pro

The main highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro is its triple camera setup on the back The main highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro is its triple camera setup on the back

Huawei India has suggested that its 2018 flagships — the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro launched internationally this March in Paris — are headed to India. The company hasn’t yet revealed a date as to when it will be launching the devices in India, but a video tweet on its official India Twitter seems to indicate that the Chinese smartphone giant is priming the market for its flagships. This could also be a way to test how the market is reacting to the phone which has a very high pricing across the world.

Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/GfrZATMstB — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 13, 2018

However, it is not clear as to which device the company is planning to launch in India — it could be one of the two or both. According to a report in GSMArena, Huawei is most likely to launch the devices in the last week of April.

Huawei P20 Specifications

The Huawei P20 sports a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2440 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor along with 4GB of RAM. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 with Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 skin on top. The P20 features 128GB of internal storage and is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

The Huawei P20 is highly focused on Artificial Intelligence The Huawei P20 is highly focused on Artificial Intelligence

As for the camera, the Huawei P20 sports a dual camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors developed in cooperation with Leica. As for the front, the device sports a 24MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

The Huawei P20 Pro is a lot similar to the P20 when it comes to specs. It sports a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s Kirin 970 chipset with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit. The P20 Pro features 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The P20 Pro runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating with Huawei’s own EMUI 8.1 skin on top, aided by a 4,000mAh battery.

A vertical camera setup and a notch. Does it sound a bit familiar? A vertical camera setup and a notch. Does it sound a bit familiar?

The P20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 40MP sensor along with a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. This triple camera setup is the main highlight of the smartphone and as per Huawei is the best smartphone camera currently on the market.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Price

The Huawei P20 has been priced at EUR 649 which approximately converts to Rs 52,200. The P20 Pro has been priced at EUR 899 which approximately converts to Rs 72,300. If the company decides to launch both the devices in India, this might be the price at which we get to see these devices. The Indian market is not a stranger to expensive smartphones, however, it remains to be seen how Indian’s react to an expensive Huawei flagship.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd