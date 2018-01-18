Honor View 10 gets Face Unlock feature via software update

Honor View 10 can be unlocked through your eyes, thanks to a new software update. Honor View 10 can be unlocked through your eyes, thanks to a new software update.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced that the View 10 is getting Face Unlock feature through a software update. In fact, the rollout has already begun and is expected to all the phones by January 24. Honor View 10 has become the latest smartphone after the iPhone X and OnePlus 5T that can be unlocked through your face.

The View 10 user can check the update by going to Settings>System and System update. To enable face recognition, you need to enroll your face by accusing Face recognition feature in phone settings menu. Now you can enroll your face by simply looking at the camera. By detecting your face, Honor View 10 detects the positioning between you and the phone and adjusts the direction accordingly. However, it is to be noted that the Face Unlock feature won’t work when your eyes are closed.

Other features in the update include AI motion detection in the front and rear camera, AI Zoom, Super-resolution imaging, and Smart Tips. Smart Tips features include knuckle gestures, smart assistance, wide aperture photos, and QR code scanning.

Huawei launched the Honor View 10 in India last month. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display, Kirin 970 AI capable chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD support, and a 3750mAh battery inside. The rear camera is 16MP+20MP and the front camera is 13MP. Honor View 10 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

