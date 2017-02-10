Huawei Honor V9 with dual-cameras to launch on February 21 in China

Honor V9 smartphone will be launched in China on February 21, 2017. Honor V9 smartphone will be launched in China on February 21, 2017.

Huawei’s Honor brand will launched the new Honor V9 smartphone on February 21 in China, and the company has put out a teaser poster confirming an event in Beijing. The image was shared on Weibo by Honor’s official account; Weibo is the equivalent of China’s Twitter.

According to the image shared, Sun Yang will be the brand ambassador for this upcoming smartphone. Yang is an Olympics gold medalist swimmer from China. Loosely translated the Weibo post says, “Glory V9 & Sun Yang, fight speed, I only serve #V9 glory…”

The V9 smartphone was earlier spotted on TENAA, and specifications were leaked online. According to the TENAA listing, the V9 will have an octa-core 2.4GHz processor, 5.7-inch QHD display, and could sport 4GB and 6GB RAM. The storage options are reported to be 64GB and 128GB. The camera on the V9 will be 12MP+2MP on the back with an 8MP camera on the front. Leaks also claim the phone will be running the latest Android Nougat, and will sport a 3,900mAh battery.

The rear camera setup seems similar to the one we’ve seen on the recently launched Honor 6X in India, though it looks like V9 will be pegged as a more powerful smartphone. It also sports a bigger, sharper display with QHD resolution.

Huawei has been pushing the dual-rear cameras on most of its upcoming phones. The Honor 6X at Rs 12, 999 is one of the more budget options sporting such a setup in India.

Honor 8 is another smartphone from the company, which has the dual rear cameras, but in this case both the rear cameras are 12MP. However, one sensor is RGB, while the other is a monochrome one. This is a similar setup that Huawei has used on its P9 smartphone, which also comes with a Leica branding.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Honor V9 is priced in China, though leaks have pegged the price at 2699 Yuan (which is around Rs 27,000). It is also not clear if this phone will be coming to India.

