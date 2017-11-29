Honor V10 with 6-inch 18:9 display, Kirin 970 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Honor V10 follows the latest trend of ditching the bezels to make the phone’s display a bit taller than usual. Honor V10 follows the latest trend of ditching the bezels to make the phone’s display a bit taller than usual.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its new flagship smartphone in the form of the V10. The high-end phone made its debut in an event held in China. Honor V10 will go on sale in Huawei’s home market starting December 5, and the device is priced at 2,699 RMB (or approx Rs 26,335). Users can choose the phone among four colour options – Red, Black, Gold and Aurora Gold.

As you would expect, Honor V10 follows the latest trend of ditching the bezels to make the phone’s display a bit taller than usual. In Honor V10’s case, it gets a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The V10 is powered by Huawei’s preparatory Kirin 970 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs EMUI 8, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, first for Honor brand.

Flipping the phone reveals a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary camera and 20MP monochrome sensor. The front-side of the phone houses a 13MP camera, which also includes Huawei’s own Face Unlocking feature for added security other than the standard fingerprint scanner. The V10 is backed by a 3750mAh battery, which can fast charge from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes.

Huawei also teased a depth-sensing camera, akin to Apple’s TrueDepth front-facing camera system on the iPhone X, which powers Face ID and the Animoji feature. Engadget reports that Huawei’s own version of TrueDepth camera system can capture 300,000 points in 10 seconds, which is 10 times as many as the iPhone X.

Also read: Honor 7X first impressions: Wider display and improved dual-rear cameras

Honor V10 is not going to be limited to the Chinese market, evidently. Huawei is holding its mega event in London on December 5, where we might see the global debut of the V10. Separately, as per news agency IANS, Honor V10 will launch in India sometime in January next year. The December 5 event will also market the worldwide launch of the Honor 7X, the successor to the Honor 6X.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd