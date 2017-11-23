Huawei Honor V10 leaked in image render ahead of Nov 28 launch

Honor V10 will sport a 5.99-inches 18:9 FullView display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. (Source: Weibo) Honor V10 will sport a 5.99-inches 18:9 FullView display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. (Source: Weibo)

Honor V10, the new flagship from Huawei’s Honor brand has leaked in an image render on China’s social networking site Weibo. Honor V10 is set to be unveiled on November 28 in China. A global launch event will take place in London on December 5, and the company has already sent out media invites for the same.

“Max your view,” Honor’s invite for the V10 reads, indicating the upcoming smartphone will have a bigger, taller display. Honor V10 image reveals no bezels on the sides and extremely thin ones on top and bottom. It will feature a 2.5D curved glass design. Volume rocker keys and power button are placed on the right side on the phone.

Honor V10 specifications were previously leaked in a TENAA listing. Honor’s new flagship will sport a 5.99-inches 18:9 FullView display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will have dual rear cameras with 16MP+20MP sensors. The front will have a single 13MP camera.

Huawei’s Honor V10 will likely run EMUI 8.0, though it is unclear whether this will be based on Android Oreo or not. Powered by Kirin 970 chipset from Huawei, the V10 will feature 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage option.

To recall, Huawei’s Kirin 970 was announced in October. The company claims that the 10nm chipset with a 12-core Mali-G72 GPU and NPU will deliver “AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience”. Thanks to a new dual ISP, it is capable of clicking AI-powered intelligent photographs.

