Huawei Honor Holly 4 launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date, etc

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched Holly 4 smartphone in India. Honor Holly 4 costs Rs 11,999 and it will be available in Honor partner stores across India. Holly 4 comes in three colour variants – Grey, Gold and Silver – with a twelve months service warranty.

“Holly 4 is part of our festive offering to consumers wanting to buy a great device in a budget. Sporting a sleek, elegant metallic design with a fast fingerprint sensor we are confident that this smartphone will be a big winner,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.

Huawei Honor Holly 4 features a metal unibody design with curved corners. It gets a 5.0-inch HD display, and is 8.2mm thin. The rear-facing fingerprint sensor in Holly 4 can be configured to perform additional tasks like browsing through the pictures, disable alarm, pick a call, take pictures, and more.

Huawei Honor Holly 4 has a 13MP rear camera with features like PDAF, Timelapse, slow motion, Pro Video, and Pro picture. There’s a 5Mp front shooter for selfies. The phone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Holly 4 packs a 3,020mAh battery.

“India is a diverse market and we aim to offer products that meet the needs and preferences of the varying target audience. The response so far to our Holly series has been highly gratifying and with the latest Holly 4 we are certainly upping our game in the competitive sub-15k segment,” Sanjeev added.

