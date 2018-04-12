Honor Blockbuster Days sale on Amazon India: Top discounts on Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro, and more

Huawei has announced the Honor ‘Blockbuster Days’ sale on Amazon India, with offers on select smartphones. Huawei has announced the Honor ‘Blockbuster Days’ sale on Amazon India, with offers on select smartphones.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the ‘Blockbuster Days’ sale on Amazon India, with offers on select smartphones. Under the sale, consumers can avail cashback, zero-cost EMI and discounts on the Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro and Honor 6X. The Honor Blockbuster Days sale starts from April 12, and will be on till April 16.

First up is the Honor 7X, Huawei’s answer to the Xiaomi Mi A1. Users will get Rs 1000 off on exchange on the 32GB variant, while the 64GB storage option will provide exchange benefits of Rs 2,000. Under the limited period sale, the Honor 7X is being offered for Rs 12,999 with 32GB storage. The 64GB variant, meanwhile, will cost Rs 15,999. In addition, customers can buy the Honor 7X through zero-cost EMI, that lasts over 12 months.

On the specifications front, the Honor 7X comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and a 3340mAh battery. On the camera front, Honor 7X include 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras, as well as an 8MP selfie snapper. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat, which is based on EMUI 5.1.

Honor 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Honor has slashed the price of the Honor 8 Pro by Rs 7,000, bringing its price down to Rs 22,999. Just to make it clear, Honor 8 Pro is not eligible for EMI offers. For those who’re interested, the Honor 8 Pro has a 5.7-inch 2K display, Huawei’s Kirin 960 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, microSD card support, Dual 12MP rear cameras + 8MP front camera, 8MP front-facing camera, Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1, and a 4000mAh battery.

Also read: Honor 8 Pro review: OnePlus 5 has some serious competition

Honor 6X: Price in India, Specifications

Honor has also reduced the price of Honor 6X, which now will be sold for Rs 9999. The company is offering a flat Rs 4000 off on the purchase of the Honor 6X. Though, it should be noted that the Honor 6X is not eligible for EMI offers. Speaking of its specifications, Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, Kirin 655 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 128GB), Android 6.0 Marshmallow, a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3340mAh of battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App