Huawei Honor 9i with four cameras launched: Price, specifications and features

Huawei’s Honor 9i with four cameras (two on front and two on the back) coupled with a bezel-less display, has been launched in India. Honor 9i is priced at Rs 17,999 in India. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive and it will go on sale starting October 14. It comes in three colour variants – Prestige Gold, Aurora Blue, and Graphite Black.

Honor 9i is the first smartphone with four cameras to make it to India. It features 16MP dual lens camera +2MP lens on the back, while there is a 13MP+2MP front camera set up on the front. The front camera also has a smart selfie toning flash. Gionee S10 was the world’s first phone with four cameras and it was unveiled in China in May.

Honor 9i has a metal unibody design with vertically-aligned dual-rear camera setup. Other features of the back camera include Pro photo mode, Pro video, Light painting, Night shot, Panorama, Slo-mo, and more. Both the front and back cameras support bokeh feature that can be used to click pictures with subject in sharp focus, while background is blurred.

Honor 9i has a 5.9-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 2.5D curved glass design on top. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 83 per cent. It is powered by Huawei’s own Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Honor 9i runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 OS skin on top. It is backed by a 3340 mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor is at the back. Honor 9i a dual SIM, 4G VoLTe enabled smartphone that supports hybrid SIM slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC.

Alongside Honor 9i, the company also announced two tablets in its Mediapad series and a 10,000 maH battery pack. Huawei Mediapad T3 and T3 10 sport metal chassis and come pre-installed with MS Office. The 4G VoLTE-enabled tablets run Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 OS. They’re powered by 1.4GHz Quad-core processor and pack 4,800 mAh battery. They feature a 2MP front camera with 5MP rear camera.

Huawei T3 and T3 10 are Flipkart exclusive. The 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant of T3 is available at Rs 12,999 while T3 10 with same storage configuration comes at Rs 14,999. Huawei Mediapad T3 10 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 16,999. The power bank is priced at Rs 2,399.

Disclaimer: The author is attending Honor’s launch event in Goa at the invite of Huawei India

