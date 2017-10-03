Huawei Honor 9 Indian launch set for October 5, company sends invites

The highlight of Honor 9 is its dual (20MP+12MP) rear camera setup, where one is a monochrome lens while another is a RGB camera. The highlight of Honor 9 is its dual (20MP+12MP) rear camera setup, where one is a monochrome lens while another is a RGB camera.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is hosting a launch event in Goa on October 5, where it is expected to unveil the mid-range Honor 9 smartphone. Honor has already sent out media invites for the upcoming event. The highlight of Honor 9 is its dual (20MP+12MP) rear camera setup, where one is a monochrome lens while another is a RGB camera. The smartphone was announced in Chine in June.

Honor 9’s dual-camera setup comes with features like 2x optical zoom, laser autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), portrait and bokeh modes as well as dual-LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1 skin on top. The home button in Honor 9 doubles up as fingerprint sensor.

Honor 9 gets a 5.15-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 2.5D curved glass on the front. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset. It comes in three variants based on storage – 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB internal storage. This is a dual SIM phone that supports a microSD card slot. It packs a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

Honor 9 has curved glass design at the back, and it comes in four colour variants – Blue, Black, Amber Gold, and Gray. Honor 9 starts at 2,299 Yuan (Rs 23,000 approx) for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in China. We’re yet to see if Honor decides to bring all three storage variants to India.

