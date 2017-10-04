Huawei Honor 9 India launch on October 5: Specifications, expected price, and more

Honor 9 gets a 20MP monochrome camera along with a 12MP RGB lens at the back. Honor has included 2x optical zoom for the cameras, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual LED flash as well. Honor 9 gets a 20MP monochrome camera along with a 12MP RGB lens at the back. Honor has included 2x optical zoom for the cameras, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual LED flash as well.

Huawei Honor 9 will launch in India on October 5. Honor 9 comes almost a year after its predecessor Honor 8 which was announced at Rs 29,999. With Honor 9, the focus is on dual rear cameras which feature a combination of monochrome and RGB lens like we saw on the Huawei P9.

Honor 9 starts at 2299 Yuan in China, which translates to around Rs 23,000 on conversion. The price is for the base model (4GB RAM+64GB ROM). Other storage models include 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage. It is unclear at this point of time whether Honor will bring all three storage versions of Honor 9 to India, but expect the pricing to be around the same.

Honor 9 gets a 20MP monochrome camera along with a 12MP RGB lens at the back. Honor has included 2x optical zoom for the cameras, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and dual LED flash as well. People can click ‘bokeh’ styled photos keeping the subject in sharp focus with background blurred.

Huawei has been doing dual cameras for quite some time now. Huawei P9 smartphone, launched in April, was one of the first devices to get this kind of a setup. However, the feature was mostly exclusive to premium smartphones back then. Honor 9 comes at a time when dual cameras have made their way to budget and mid-budget segments as well. Few examples include Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs 10,999, Moto G5S Plus at Rs 15,999, Coolpad Cool Play 6 at Rs 14,999, and Xiaomi Mi A1 at Rs 17,499.

In terms of specifications, Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch Full HD display and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI 5.1 skin on top. It sports a curved glass design at the back. The front camera is 8MP and it comes with f/2.0 aperture. Powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, the phone also supports a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Honor 9 features a hybrid SIM slot, which means people can either put use two Nano SIM cards at once or a SIM and microSD card. There’s a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support. In Chine, Honor 9 comes in Blue, Black, Amber Gold, and Gray colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd