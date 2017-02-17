Huawei Honor 8 Pro to launch at MWC 2017: Report

Honor V9 is said to feature a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, as seen on Honor 8 along with an 8MP front camera. (Image of Honor 8) Honor V9 is said to feature a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, as seen on Honor 8 along with an 8MP front camera. (Image of Honor 8)

Huawei is gearing up to launch its Honor 8 Pro smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. According to report online, this is an upgrade to its existing Honor 8 smartphone. Reports suggest, Honor 8 Pro is the same device that was spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA as Honor V9 a few days back. While it will be called Honor V9 in China, the smartphone will launch as Honor 8 Pro in international markets.

Honor 8 Pro is said to feature a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, as seen on Honor 8 along with an 8MP front camera. The TENAA listing reveals the smartphone will have a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and run Android 7.0 Nougat. There will be a fingerprint scanner at the back as well.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It could launch with 6GB or lesser RAM with 128GB internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card. Th smartphone will be backed a 3,900mAh battery.

Huawei Honor 8 costs Rs 29,999 in India. The phone sports a 5.2-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), and is powered by Huawei’s Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor that is coupled with a Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on board storage (expandable to 256GB).

Huawei Honor 8 sports dual rear 12MP + 12MP cameras with dual-LED flash and laser auto-focus, and an 8MP camera on the front. It is backed by a 3,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery that supports fast charging, which claims charge to 47 per cent from zero in just 30 minutes. In our review we found that the Honor 8 is capable of capturing good pictures with real depth of field, and is a great smartphone to purchase.

