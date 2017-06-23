Honor 8 Pro with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 2K display announced in India

Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be exclusively available on Amazon India Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be exclusively available on Amazon India

Huawei’s Honor has announced its premium high-end smartphone Honor 8 Pro in India. The big highlight of Honor 8 Pro is its dual rear camera setup, similar to Honor 8. The smartphone can be considered an upgrade to earlier launched Honor 8, and the same smartphone was launched as Honor V9 in China earlier this year.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8 Pro boasts of two 12-megapixel cameras at the rear, out-of-which one is RGB lens and other captures in monochrome. It supports 4K recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

The secondary front facing camera is an 8-megapixel front f/2.0 camera. Upfront, Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch Quad-HD (1440 x 2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a pixel density of 515ppi. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 octa-core processor.

The Honor 8 Pro is backed up by a 6GB of RAM and features 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to another 128GB via microSD card slot.

Honor is shipping the Honor 8 Pro with latest Android 7.0 Nougat and company’s new & improved EMUI 5.1 custom UI skinned on top.

The Honor 8 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE bands in India. The handset gets an additional IR blaster like the Honor 8, which with an app can serve you as a universal remote control for your electronic devices. The handset measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams. it is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already announced that it wants to strengthen its retail presence in India by setting up its own exclusive stores like Xiaomi’s ‘Mi Home’. For now, the Honor 8 Pro will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Honor hasn’t yet announced the pricing of Honor 8 Pro. It said that the smartphone will be made available in India in the first week of July and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch. It will come in three colour options – Navy Blue, Platinum Gold and Midnight Black.

