Huawei Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6C launched in Europe: Key specifications and features

Huawei Honor 8 Pro gets 12+12 MP dual rear camera set up Auto-focus and LED Flash. The front camera is 8MP with 77 degree wide-angle lens. Huawei Honor 8 Pro gets 12+12 MP dual rear camera set up Auto-focus and LED Flash. The front camera is 8MP with 77 degree wide-angle lens.

Huawei has announced an enhanced version of its Honor 8 smartphone in Europe. Huawei Honor 8 Pro packs the same 12MP+12MP dual rear camera set-up as seen the Honor 8 and costs 549 euro (Rs 37,900 approx). The smartphone will start shipping from April 20. The Honor 8 Pro will be available in platinum gold, midnight black, and navy blue colour variants.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2560 x 1140 pixels and 2.5D design. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s Emotion UI5.1 skin on top. The Honor 8 is powered by an Octa-core HiSilicon Kirn 960 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

Huawei Honor 8 Pro gets 12+12 MP dual rear camera set up Auto-focus and LED Flash. The front camera is 8MP with 77 degree wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include Wifi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and Type-C USB 2.0 port.

It measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams. Fingerprint scanner is on the back cover. It uses a 3.5 mm headset jack and comes with support for NFC. Sensors include Hall sensor, Infrared sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Digital compass, Gravity sensor, Gyroscope and Status indicator.

Huawei also launched Honor 6C, successor to Honor 5C in the region. The mid-budget smartphone costs 229 euros (Rs 15,900 approx) and will be available in grey, silver and gold colour variants.

In terms of design, Honor 6C has a metal body and fingerprint scanner is at the back cover. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Huawei’s EMUI 4.1 on top. The smartphone gets a 5-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

Huawei Honor 6C is powered by 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 3GB RAM 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It has a 13MP rear camera with phase detection, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture. The dual SIM smartphones is backed by a 3020mAh battery.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd