Honor 8 Lite with EMUI 5, Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India at Rs 17,999

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its latest smartphone — Honor 8 Lite in India. Priced at Rs. 17,999, it will be available in a Black color variant from tomorrow through offline retail channels, followed by the Blue coloured model will be available later this month.

Honor 8 Lite is a sleek-looking smartphone and is heavily inspired from Honor 8’s all-glass design. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch FHD screen with double sided 2.5D curved glass and brushed metal finish. The device is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 655 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be further expanded (up to 128GB) via a microSD card slot.

Honor 8 Lite ships with Android 7.0 (Nougat) with the company’s EMUI 5.0 skin on top, the first from Honor with this update. Unlike the original Honor 8, which featured a dual rear camera setup, Honor 8 Lite settles for a 12-megapixel shooter on the rear. The front side of the phone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

With its Wifi Bridge feature, Honor 8 Lite can be used to connect up to four devices. Honor 8 Lite also packs a 3000mAh battery. Plus, it includes something called a “Smart Power 5.0” system that optimizes battery consumption, providing up to 93 hours of music playback, or 15 hours of video entertainment.

“Honor 8 Lite is set to revolutionise the sub-20K segment. This phone is ideal for consumers looking for a power packed phone with stunning design, ” said P Sanjeev, Vice President (Sales), Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

Honor 8 Lite has been priced much lower than Honor 8, which was launched at a price of Rs. 29,999. Still, the device will face tough competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Z2 Plus and Moto G5 Plus, among others.

