Huawei Honor 8 Lite gets a price-cut in India, now available at Rs 15,999

Honor 8 Lite is now available in India at Rs 15,999, down from its original price of Rs 17,999. The Huawei’s sub-brand unveiled the Honor 8 Lite in April, and the highlight of the phone is its glass and metal design.

Honor 8 Lite sports a 2.5D water droplet glass design on the both sides. It gets a 5.2-inch full HD LCD display, and there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a 2.1GHz Octa-core Kirin 655 processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s EMUI 5.0 skin on top. Honor 8 Liteships with HiBoard, that appears by swiping right on the phone’s home screen, and works like Google Now or Flipboard.

Honor 8 Lite features a 12MP rear autofocus lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP wide-angle lens on the front with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is backed by a 3,000 mAh Li-Po battery with ultra-battery mode. This 4G-VoLTE phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Dimensions of Honor 8 Lite are 147.2 x 72.94 x 7.6 mm and it weighs 147 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, a 3.5 mm headset jack and a micro-USB charging port. The phone supports hybrid dual-SIM slots. Another unique feature of this phone is the Wi-Fi Bridge, that lets people connect connect up to four devices simultaneously. Honor 8 Lite can be bough in black and blue colour options.

