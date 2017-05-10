Honor 8 Lite First Impressions

Honor 8 Lite has an uncanny resemblance to Honor 8 in terms of design. Honor 8 Lite has an uncanny resemblance to Honor 8 in terms of design.

The latest addition to Honor’s smartphone range in India will be the lighter version of Honor 8, the Honor 8 Lite. The online-only Chinese sub-brand of Huawei is all set to launch the Honor 8 Lite tomorrow. Here is our first impression of the phone.

Design, Display and Cameras

Since it is only the ‘Lite’ version of Honor 8, there hasn’t anything changed in terms of design. The Honor 8 Lite is as good looking as the Honor 8. The front sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and back also has the glossy 2.5D glass with fingerprint sensor located in the upper center half.

We have got the Black colour variant and it looks stunning. However, you’ll get irritated with fingerprint marks because entire body is glass with thin metal rim around. The glass is highly glossy and quite slippery. The display otherwise looks neat. We don’t think you’ll have a problem there. The three touch buttons (back, home and recents) are within the display. The shiny Honor logo sits right below the screen.

The Honor 8 Lite features a single 12-megapixel rear autofocus camera with f/2.2 aperture, unlike Honor 8 dual-rear camera setup (monochrome + colour). The front has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

Processor, RAM and storage

The Honor 8 Lite is not yet launched in India, so we don’t know if there will be any other variant, but we got the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for testing. The processor is from Huawei and it is an octa-core (1.7GHz x 4 cores + 2.1GHz x 4 cores) Kirin 655 SoC. In our limited time with the Honor 8 Lite, the overall performance of the phone seemed satisfactory and there was no noticeable lag.

Specifications

5.2-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display | Kirin 655 octa-core processor |

Mali T830-MP2 GPU | 4GB RAM | 64GB of internal storage | 4G VoLTE, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) | 12MP rear camera with LED flash | 8MP front-facing camera | 3000mAh battery |

Fingerprint sensor

EMUI 5.0

Huawei is rolling out its latest Emotion UI update and Android 7.0 Nougat to a number of Huawei as well as Honor-branded smartphones. Apparently, Honor 8 Lite is their first device to get the final stable software out-of-the-box, although the same is also rolling out to Honor 6X globally. But that rollout will take some time to complete.

The new EMUI 5.0 is up from EMUI 4.1 and Huawei has addressed quite a few issues/ missing features in this update. We recently visited Huawei’s Banaglore R&D facility for the EMUI 5.0 briefing and going by what we experienced then and now in Honor 8 Lite, we must say that Huawei is moving in right direction for software. Some of the most asked for features like ‘app drawer’ and ‘lock screen notifications’ are the welcome addition in version 5.0.

More noticeable inclusion is the new ‘HiBoard’, which is similar to Google Now or Flipboard. You can simply swipe right on homescreen to get to HiBoard. Huawei has also included quite a few India specific features and here’s our full story on EMUI 5.0.

Hybrid Dual-SIM, Battery and Fingerprint Sensor

The Honor 8 Lite features a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM/ microSD). Both slots support 4G VoLTE, but you can only use one SIM card if you want to put a microSD card as well. Also, if you are using two SIM cards then one can be configured to use 4G VoLTE and other will then be on 2G. Battery on Honor 8 Lite is 3000mAh, same as the Honor 8. The handset at the bottom edge includes Micro-USB charging/ data syncing port, but unfortunately there is no fast charging support.

About the fingerprint sensor, the sensor at the back panel is positioned fine for fingers to rest on it. We didn’t find any problem with the fingerprint sensor and it worked well in our limited time with the device.

First Impressions

Overall, our first impression of Honor 8 Lite is that it is definitely a great looking smartphone with good mid-range specifications. We are yet to hear about the pricing from Honor, and we feel if that is done right then there won’t be any other reason to not buy this device. Anyway, it is not our final verdict, but based on our preliminary experience with the device we don’t think our views will change as well, of course the pricing will still remain a crucial factor.

