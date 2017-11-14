Honor 7X registration opens on Amazon India: Here are the offers

Honor is giving exclusive offers to Amazon.in customers registering for the upcoming Honor 7X mobile. Honor is giving exclusive offers to Amazon.in customers registering for the upcoming Honor 7X mobile.

Honor 7X, the upcoming smartphone from Huawei’s online only brand, is now open for registrations on Amazon India. Honor 7X is expected to launch in December and based on the teaser will feature a a full vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor is also giving exclusive offers to Amazon.in customers registering for the Honor 7X.

As part of the launch deal, ten winners will receive an Honor 7X device for free. Selected Amazon customers will also receive 150 power banks of 10,000 mAh capacity and 850 earphones from Honor. Seven registered Amazon.in users will win the bumper prize of holiday packages from Yatra worth Rs 75,000.

Honor 7X has already been launched in China. The smartphone is the successor to the Honor 6X and features a 5.93-inch FHD display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 processor, has 4GB RAM on board and comes with 32, 64 and 128GB storage options. We’ll have to wait and see if all three variants are launched in India.

In China, the Honor 7X with 32GB was priced at 1,299 yuan which is around Rs 12,900 while the 64GB model was priced at 1,700 yuan, which is nearly Rs 17,000. The high-end 128GB model costs 1,999 yuan or nearly Rs 20,000. So this will likely be a mid-range priced smartphone in India.

Other specifications of Honor 7X include: 3340mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat and a dual-rear camera setup. The rear camera has a 16MP+2MP combination with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Honor 7X will officially launch in the month of December.

“We are excited to introduce yet another compelling product to our Indian consumers. A game changer in the smartphone segment, Honor7X would be exclusively partnering with the e-platform Amazon.in. Consumers can register for this exciting product on Amazon.in and enroll into a plethora of registration offers we have for our loyal consumers as a gesture of thanks for the positive response which we have been receiving for our products,” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd