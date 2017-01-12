Huawei Honor 6X to go on sale in India on January 24, Amazon exclusive

Huawei Honor 6X will be coming in two variants – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage Huawei Honor 6X will be coming in two variants – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage

Huawei has sent out media invites for the launch of its Honor 6X smartphone in India on January 24. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also made an exclusive tie-up with Amazon India as its official online retailer for the device. The pricing of the device isn’t known as of yet, but Huawei is expected to price it moderately as a competitive offering.

Honor 6X was launched in October 2016 along with three other products in China. Following the footsteps of the Honor 8 and the Huawei P9, the Honor 6X also features a dual-rear camera setup. The phone was unveiled at CES 2017 in Las Vegas last week.

Huawei Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The phone is powered by an in house built Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, coupled with a Mali T830-MP2 GPU. It comes in two variants – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The rear of the device features a dual 12MP camera array, with the front sporting an 8MP sensor. The phone is backed by a 3340 mAh battery and uses a micro USB charging port.

Honor 6X will be running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and will be 4G LTE capable. The dimensions of the device are 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2mm, and weighs 162 grams. Reports have suggested that the phone can be expected to placed in the range of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

