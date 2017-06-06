Huawei Honor 6X price slashed on Amazon, now starts at Rs 11,999

Huawei Honor 6X has gotten a discount on Amazon India, and is now starting at Rs 11,999. Huawei Honor 6X has gotten a discount on Amazon India, and is now starting at Rs 11,999.

Huawei has slashed the price of Honor 6X smartphone, and the new selling price is showing on Amazon India. Honor 6X is online exclusive for Amazon India, and the e-commerce website is showing a price cut for both variants of the phone. Honor 6X was originally launched in January in India, and this is one of the few budget smartphones to feature a dual rear camera setup.

Honor 6X with 64GB storage space is now available at Rs 13,999 on Amazon India, down from the original price of Rs 15,999. Effectively this is a Rs 2000 price cut for the 64GB storage version. Honor 6X with 32GB storage is now available at Rs 11,999 on Amazon India, which is Rs 1000 down from the original MRP of Rs 12,999.

Additionally you can try and get some extra discount on the Honor 6X under exchange scheme on Amazon. Also Vodafone is offering 45 GB data free for 5 months to customers who purchased the Honor 6X smartphone. This deal is valid for all Amazon Exclusive smartphones on the website. With the Rs 13,999 pricing, Honor 6X is now in close competition with Redmi Note 4, which has a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999.

In terms of specifications, Honor 6X has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403ppi pixel density. Honor 6X runs the company’s octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor coupled, and there’s a Mali-T830MP2 GPU. The phone comes in two RAM and storage variants. Honor 6X has 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and there’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage in the second version of the phone.

Honor 6X’s highlight is the dual 12MP + 2MP rear camera, which has PDAF and LED flash. The dual camera system on the Honor 6X allows for images to be taken in a bokeh style mode, where it creates an artificial depth of field by blurring the background and keeping the object in sharp focus. So for those who want try out something like this on a budget price, Honor 6X fulfills that condition.

Honor 6X also comes with an 8MP selfie camera, and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery with fast charging. Honor 6X weighs 162 grams and dimensions of the phone are 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2mm. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back. Honor 6X runs EMUI 4.1 (based on Android 6 Marshmallow) out of the box, but the company has promised an Android Nougat update. Read our review of Honor 6x here.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd