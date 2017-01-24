Huawei Honor 6X with dual-rear camera set for India launch today

Honor 6X was announced at Huawei’s event at CES 2017, and will launch in India today. Honor 6X was announced at Huawei’s event at CES 2017, and will launch in India today.

Huawei will be launching its Honor 6X smartphone in India today. The phone was announced at the company’s event at CES 2017, and follows in the footsteps of the Honor 8 and Huawei P9 – which also feature the dual rear camera setup. Reports have suggested the 4G LTE capable smartphone will be launching in India between the Rs 12,000-15,000 price range.

Watch our first look video of Huawei Honor 6X

Honor 6X is priced at $250 when it launched at CES, which is around Rs 17,000. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by the company’s own Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor coupled with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU. Honor 6X comes in three storage variants 3GB RAM /32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage.

The back of the device sports a dual 12MP + 2MP rear camera that comes with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. The front sports an 8MP selfie shooter. Honor 6X is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery with fast charging and comes with micro USB connectivity. It weighs 162 grams, with 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2mm dimensions. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the back of the device.

Honor 6X will be running EMUI 5.0 (based on Android 6 Marshmallow) out of the box, but the company will be bringing Android Nougat to the device at a later date. In our first impressions of the device, we found the phone mimics the design of the Mate 8 and Mate 9.

As we had noted in our first impressions, Honor 6X seems to be a novel attempt to make affordable dual rear camera smartphones a reality. We’ll have to wait and see how this phone is priced in India.

