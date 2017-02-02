Huawei Honor 6X flash sale over, next sale on February 9

Honor 6X has a dual 12MP + 2MP rear camera that comes with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. Honor 6X has a dual 12MP + 2MP rear camera that comes with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash.

Update: Honor 6X sale is over on Amazon India. Next sale will be on February 9, and users will have to register for it on the website.

Huawei Honor 6X smartphone will be available via flash sale on Amazon India starting 2 PM today. The sale will be on first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last, so users are advised to log in a few minutes early. User who’ve already registered for the flash sale will need to save the payment instruments securely in their account for a quick checkout.

Once the sale starts, put Honor 6X in your cart and checkout the product within 15 minutes. However, you might be required to join a waitlist in case there aren’t enough units available at any given time. Honor 6X will become available if other buyers fail to checkout within 15 minutes.

While you’re in waitlist, an alert notifying when the smartphone becomes available will appear on the screen. There will an activated ‘Add to Cart’ button as well. Users in the waitlist will have 3 minutes to add the smartphone to their cart and 15 minutes to checkout. Users are advised to refresh the page every few minutes if the waitlist is full as well.

Registrations for the flash sale started January 24 and closed January 31. The registrations for the next flash sale for Honor 6X have already started and will close at 11.59 pm till February 7. The phone will available with partner offers like additional 10 per cent cashback with SBI Credit Card and Airtel 14 GB additional data on purchase of every 1GB with the Honor 6X.

Huawei Honor 6X smartphone was first announced at the company’s event at CES 2017. Honor 6X comes in two variants 3GB RAM /32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. In India, it costs at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB variant. The 3GB variant will be sold as an Amazon exclusive. The 4G LTE capable smartphone will be made in India and supports 14 regional languages.

It comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by the company's own Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor coupled with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU.

The phone will be available in three colours – Gold, Silver and Grey. Honor 6X runs EMUI 4.1 (based on Android 6 Marshmallow) out of the box, but the company will be bringing Android Nougat (EMUI 5.0) to the device at a later date. This update will be made available in Q2, 2017, according to Huawei.

In our review, we said it has a superior camera and does a lot of things well. The processor is fast and zippy; the phone hardly heats up (surprisingly). And let’s not forget the battery life that can last a day or maybe more.

