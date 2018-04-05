Honor 10 with AI camera set to launch on May 15: Report

Honor 10 with AI camera could launch in London on May 15, according to a media report. (Image of Honor 9 Lite for representation) Honor 10 with AI camera could launch in London on May 15, according to a media report. (Image of Honor 9 Lite for representation)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will apparently launch a new smartphone next month. According to a report from DigitalTrends, Huawei has started sending invites for a press event that’s scheduled to take place in London on May 15. The event will focus on one device, and that might be the Honor 10 – the successor to the Honor 9 which was introduced in June last year.

While the invite didn’t reveal the name of the handset, but we do know that the device will have a built-in AI-powered camera. This has been made possible due to the Kirin 970 chipset that includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which enables real-time AI processes right on your smartphone. This is the same custom-made chipset which powers the Honor View 10, Mate 10 Pro, and the latest P20 Pro.

Even though Huawei is yet to launch the Honor 10 in the market, it has been speculated that the phone will come with the notch above the screen and a physical home button. If true, the device will be the first one under the Honor brand to get the controversial notch. Earlier last week, Huawei launched the Honor P20 and P20 Pro with the notch design similar to that of the iPhone X.

A few pictures showing off the Honor 10 have recently leaked in China and they tell a lot about the device. The handset may come with metal frame and glass back, as well as a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone is rumoured to come in two variants; 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Honor 10 will be pitted against the upcoming OnePlus 6, which is said to launch in the first week of May. The smartphone has been confirmed to come with the notch design, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. OnePlus 6 is expected to cost Rs 39,999 when it hit the Indian market next month.

