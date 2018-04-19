Honor 10 launched in China: Price, specifications and new features

Honor 10 has been made official in China, featuring an iPhone X-like notch above the screen and dual rear cameras. Honor 10 has been made official in China, featuring an iPhone X-like notch above the screen and dual rear cameras.

Honor 10 has been made official at an event held in Shanghai, China. The premium mid-range smartphone features an iPhone X-like notch and dual rear cameras. This is the first Honor-branded smartphone to feature the controversial notch design.

Honor 10 comes in two storage options – 6GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The former variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (or approx Rs 27,232) and the latter variant will cost CNY 2,999 (or approx Rs 31,432). The phone will go on pre-orders between April 19 and April 26, and sale will begin from April 27. However, there is no word on the device’s release in India.

The device comes with a unique rear, giving off a color-changing effect when you see the phone from different angles, similar to the Huawei P20 Pro and P20. Honor 10 will be available in two colour options – Phantom Blue and Mirage Purple. As expected, Honor 10 has a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, similar to the Huawei P20 Lite.

The handset has two cameras on the back, one with a 24MP unit and another with 16MP. However, unlike the Huawei P20 Pro, the Honor 10 cameras aren’t Leica-branded. There’s also a 24MP snapper on the front for taking selfies and video calls. And yes, they’re labeled as ‘AI Camera’ camera. Which simply means the Honor 10 will have the same capability as the P20 and P20 Pro.

Under the hood, Honor 10 is powered by a Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage depending upon the region. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on Huawei’s own EMUI 8.1.

Honor 10 will be pitted against the upcoming OnePlus 6, which is expected to launch in the second week of May. The latter smartphone will feature a “notch” on the top of the screen, up to 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone is likely to cost upwards of Rs 33,999 when it launches next month.

