Honor 10 India launch set for May 15, ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Flipkart

Honor 10 has been confirmed to launch in India on May 15 via Flipkart. Honor 10 has been confirmed to launch in India on May 15 via Flipkart.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already confirmed that its upcoming — Honor 10, will be exclusive to Flipkart. Now, Flipkart has opened a dedicated page on its e-commerce platform and posted an announcement confirming that the Honor 10 will launch in India on May 15. Notably, this is the same date when the global launch of Honor 10 will happen in London.

If you are interested in the Honor 10, prospective buyers can login into the Flipkart India account and activate “Notify Me” by registering their email id. Once done, users will get all the information regarding the Honor 10 availability, price, and offers. Honor 10 was announced in China last month.

For those who’re not aware, Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and a ‘notch’ above the screen, similar to the iPhone X. The device is powered by a Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage depending upon the region. The handset is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on Huawei’s own EMUI 8.1

On the back, there are two cameras; one with a 24MP unit and another with a 16MP shooter. There’s also a 24MP shooter on the front for taking self-portraits. Like the P20 and P20 Pro, Honor 10’s camera will adjust settings automatically to best suit the scene you’re capturing.

Also read: OnePlus 6 specifications confirmed by TENAA, global launch set for May 16

Honor 10 will be pitted against the OnePlus 6, which is making its India debut on May 17. The latter smartphone has been creating a lot of buzz, primary because it is seen as an alternative to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 Plus. OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB internal memory, dual rear cameras, and water and dust resistant. The phone will also feature a ‘notch’ on the top of the screen and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 10 is speculated to cost around Rs 35,000, which means it will cost a bit more than the launch price of the Honor View 10. The latter smartphone was launched in India in January this year at a price of Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, OnePlus 6 is said to cost Rs 36,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd