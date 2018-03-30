Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus smartphones have been announced in China. Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus smartphones have been announced in China.

Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus smartphones have been announced in China. The mid-range devices are listed on China’s VMall site in Gold, Blue and Black colour options. The successors to Huawei’s Enjoy 7 series run the latest EMUI 8.0 OS, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e, Enjoy 8 Plus follow the March 27 launch of the company’s P20 Pro and P20 in Paris. The flagships feature a Full View display with a notch on top of the screen. Huawei P20 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, while the P20 has dual camera setup at the back.

Huawei Enjoy 8: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Enjoy 8 is priced at yuan 1,299 (Rs 13,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB model of the smartphone is priced at yuan 1,499 (Rs 15,500 approx). Huawei Enjoy 8 gets a 5.99-inches IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 268 ppi. It is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, clocked at up to 1.4GHz with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Enjoy 8 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 8 features dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP+2MP with f/2.2 aperture, auto focus and LED flash. The front shooter is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and softlight flash. Both the front and the rear cameras support 1080p video recording. Connectivity options on the Enjoy 8 include 4G, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth version 4.2, a USB 2.0 port, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, AGPS and a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports fingerprint sensor, Gravity sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor and Compass. This is a dual-SIM smartphone that measures 158.3× 76.7× 7.8 mm and weighs about 155 grams.

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus costs yuan 1,699 (Rs 17,600 approx) for 64GB storage option, while the 128GB storage variant is priced at yuan 1,899 (Rs 19,700 approx). Both the models come with 4GB RAM. Huawei 8 Plus runs an Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. The dual-SIM phone packs a 4,000mAh battery. Enjoy 8 Plus comes with support for expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The device measures 157.2x 75.3x 7.89 mm and weighs 170 grams.

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus has a 5.93-inches TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and a pixel density of 407 ppi. It comes with dual 13MP+2MP rear cameras with monochrome flash. It sports 16MP+2MP front dual cameras with screen flash. It comes with support for Portrait mode. Sensors include Gravity sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Fingerprint sensor and Compass. Connectivity options on the Enjoy 8 Plus are 4G, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4G, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth version 4.2, a USB 2.0 port, GPS, Glonass and Beidou.

Huawei Enjoy 8e: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Enjoy 8e is priced at yuan 1,099 (Rs 11,400 approx) for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor with support for expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery. Huawei 8e features a 5.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels.

Huawei Enjoy 8e has a 13MP+2MP camera at the back, along with a 5MP front shooter. In terms of connectivity, Enjoy 8e supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Glonass. Sensors include Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Fingerprint sensor. Enjoy 8e measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs 150 grams.

