Huawei Enjoy 7S with 18:9 display, Android Oreo launched in China

Huawei Enjoy 7S has been launched with an 18:9 aspect and a dual-camera setup, in line with the latest trends in the smartphone market. Huawei Enjoy 7S is priced at 1,499 Yuan (or approx Rs 14,551) for the 32GB storage and 3GB RAM variant, while the model with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,699 Yuan (or approx Rs 16,441). The mid-end smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 22, and it comes in blue, black, rose gold and gold colour options.

The phone, succeeding the Enjoy 6S, comes with an 5.65-inch FHD+ display (2160 x 1080). The idea behind the design change is to slim down those bezels and switch to an 18:9 aspect ratio for the display. As expected, the device is powered by the company’s Kirin 659 chipset, clocked at 2.6GHz and Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The phone comes in two variants: one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is available for expandable storage (up to 256GB).

It gets a dual-camera setup, which comprises of a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary camera. There’s an 8MP snapper on the front for taking selfies and attending video calls. The Enjoy 7S is backed by a 3000mAh battery which takes advantage of the Super Charge tech. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The device offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE support with VoLTE, GPS, dual-SIM, and microUSB port.

