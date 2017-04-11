Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 4,000mAh battery, Android Nougat launched in China

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Huawei has launched a new smartphone in China, dubbed Enjoy 7 Plus. The phone features a metal bodied design, big battery and runs the latest version of Android. The Enjoy 7 Plus will go on sale in China at CNY 1,600 (or approx Rs. 14,957). There’s no information whether or not Huawei plans to bring the device to India.

The Enjoy 7 Plus is more or less identical to the company’s previous phone in the same series – the Enjoy 6, at least in terms of design. However, it largely differs in the hardware department. The Enjoy 7 Plus has got a 5.5-inch display compared to the Enjoy 6 which had a 5-inch screen. However, the screen resolution still remains the same – 720p.

There’s a quad-core Snapdragon 435 processor under the hood which needless to say should be sufficient for multi-tasking. RAM is 3GB, but the storage has been bumped to 32GB. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone runs Nougat, which is the latest version of Google’s Android mobile OS.

On the camera front, you’ll find a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera alongside a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. Plus, the phone also features a fingerprint scanner which is on the back side of the device.

Huawei’s arch rival in the Chinese smartphone market – Xiaomi plans to unveil its flagship Mi 6 device next week. Mi 6 is officially scheduled for the global debut on April 19 in Beijing. The phone, when launched in the world’s second largest smartphone market, will be pitted neck-to-neck with Huawei P10 lineup. The P10 and P10 Plus were announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

