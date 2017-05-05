Huawei EMUI 5.0 has a large dollop of India in it

Huawei EMUI 5.0 UI supports 14 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu and Maithili. Huawei EMUI 5.0 UI supports 14 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu and Maithili.

The next version of Emotion User Interface (EMUI) for Huawei and Honor smartphones is now official. The company, at its R&D center in Bangalore, announced the roll out of EMUI 5.0, which thanks to the Indian engineering team’s support has got multiple local customisations such as more language support, new themes and even a panchang-like calendar with a design overhaul. The UI supports 14 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu and Maithili.

The new UI theme design of white and blue colours throughout the UI is inspired by Aegean Sea blue. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, the EMUI 5.0 comes with one-button navigation, Intuitive Interactions, machine learning and improved security, briefed company during the presentation to select media.

The EMUI 5.0 is an upgrade from EMUI 4.0, which had quite a bit of issues. With this update Huawei has tried to address all those problems with some extra features borrowed from the stock Android, like the missing ‘App Drawer’. The new UI also features ‘Privacy Space’ which apart from different user spaces can put your private apps or other such information in an encrypted format. Further to strengthen security, Huawei combines cloud-based dynamic and static antivirus with a local antivirus. It scans hyperlinks in SMS on a real-time basis and informs if it is a spam link or not.

Also Read: Huawei admits its ‘arrogant’ response to P10, P10 Plus memory performance issues

“We often hear users complaining about the lag and boring experience in Android devices after prolonged usage. The new EMUI 5.0 is more efficient, secure, and user friendly. It significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function,” said a Huawei R&D spokesperson.

The company recently started pushing out the Android 7.0 OTA with EMUI 5.0 update globally to Honor 6X smartphones, making it first to get the software update. However, it can take another 15-20 days to reach your device as Huawei has kept this month time-frame for complete roll out. Meanwhile, the company is also set to launch the Honor 8 Lite in India, which will also come with Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0.

