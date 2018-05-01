Huawei developing its own mobile OS in case it gets banned from using Android: Report

Huawei could be developing an alternative mobile OS to Android. Huawei could be developing an alternative mobile OS to Android.

As trade dispute with the US deepens, Huawei is preparing for the worst-case-scenario by developing an alternative mobile OS to Android. According to a report from the South China Morning Post, Chinese telecom giant has been working on developing its own mobile OS since 2012 when both Huawei and ZTE faced a US investigation.

The report claims that Huawei is to yet to launch its mobile operating system, because the OS doesn’t have as many as apps as Google’s Android OS. Evidently, the mobile OS will work on smartphones, tablets and PCs. The existence of a preparatory mobile OS was recently confirmed by Zhao Ming, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor, at an event held in Beijing last week. “There is no doubt that Huawei is capable of doing it, but for now I don’t think it is necessary since we work very closely with Google and will continue to use its Android system,” Zhao said.

Huawei is facing an uncertain future, as the US Department of Justice is said to be investigating the telecom giant for violating sanctions on Iran. ZTE, Huawei’s key competitor in the telecom equipment space, has been found guilty of violating the sanctions. The US Commerce Department has barred the Chinese company from buying any components from US suppliers until 2025. This means ZTE might not be able to use Google’s Android OS on its devices. It would be a devastating blow to ZTE, after all – the device maker shipped 46.6 million smartphones last year.

If Huawei were barred from using Android, the company would be impacted more badly. Last year, Huawei shipped over 153 million smartphones, making it the world’s third-largest phone maker. For now, Huawei says it will continue to sell smartphones with Android – the world’s most popular mobile OS with a market share of over 80 per cent.

