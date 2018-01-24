Huawei confirms EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo for Honor 8, Honor 7X, etc

Notably, Honor 9 Lite and Honor View 10 already ship with EMUI 8.0, based on Android Oreo. Notably, Honor 9 Lite and Honor View 10 already ship with EMUI 8.0, based on Android Oreo.

Honor 8 will receive EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, the company confirmed in a post on Huawei Club forum. Honor 7X, Honor V8, Honor Note 8, Honor 8 Lite, Honor 9 and Honor 8 Pro/Honor V9 smartphones will also be upgraded to EMUI 8.0. The company is currently testing the latest user-interface on its devices, with official release expected soon. Notably, Honor 9 Lite and Honor View 10 already ship with EMUI 8.0, based on Android Oreo.

Interestingly, Honor India had previously revealed in a tweet that Honor 8 is not compatible for Android Oreo due to “hardware and software limitations.” The tweet was followed by statement to Android Police, which confirms that “new functions of EMUI 8.0 will be ported to Honor 8.” It looks like the tweet was taken down by Honor. Of course, there’s still some confusion on whether Honor 8 will get EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo, but the company promises to release further update details within a week.

“To ensure Honor 8 users also benefit from the latest user experience upgrades, new functions of EMUI 8.0 will be ported to the Honor 8. Further update details will be released within one week. Please stay tuned and we thank you for your support and interest in Honor,” reads a statement by Honor PR (via Android Police).

Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 was unveiled earlier this month. The user-interface brings with it AI-powered features like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerated Translator. The company has already confirmed that Honor 9i will also receive EMUI 8.0 update, though timeline is unclear at this point.

Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 takes advantage of machine learning algorithms to bring on-board AI-capabilities such as resource allocation, context awareness as well as user behavior or behavior prediction. It will facilitate one-hand operation navigation dock on smartphones as well. Other features include, smart resolution, dynamic wallpaper and navigation bar customisations.

