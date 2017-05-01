Huawei admits its ‘arrogant’ response to P10, P10 Plus memory performance issues

Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu admitted that the company’s initial response to the whole controversy as “arrogant”. Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu admitted that the company’s initial response to the whole controversy as “arrogant”.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been under fire lately for mishandling the recent controversy related to internal memory performance of the P10 and P10 flagship devices. In a letter to employees, which was later published on China’s social media platform Weibo, Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu admitted that the company’s initial response to the whole controversy as “arrogant”, claims GizmoChina.

The top executive stated that that whole matter has been a “wake-up call” for the world’s third largest smartphone maker. Yu also revealed that Huawei intends to establish a “Customer Listening Taskforce” with the basic aim of analyzing feedback and complaints from customers. He evidently wants the staff to visit thousands of retail and service centers to meet the customers and spend time with them.

Although the company did admit its mistake, the executive didn’t reveal how the P10 and P10 Plus owners would be compensated. Moreover, Huawei’s mobile chief promised that he would “repay the trust of its worldwide customers through its actions”.

Huawei launched the P10 and P10 Plus smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. Both smartphones have been getting warm reception from the press and consumers alike. The problem began with P10 and P10 Plus when users started to witness a difference in performance speeds for storage despite having the same devices.

Initially the company stated that the flagship smartphones come with UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4 RAM, but some users noticed that their units featured LPDDR3 RAM and UFS 2.0 or eMMC 5.1. The latter produces a slower speed of less than 300Mbps and in fact the top-end model of the P10 Plus has been found to come with eMMC 5.1.

The Chinese smartphone maker tried to address consumers’ problems with a release of an official statement. Huawei stated that it stands behind its suppliers, and user experience shouldn’t be impaired, as all necessary steps were taken. The company’s response found to be arrogant and it was strongly criticized by P10 and P10 users.

