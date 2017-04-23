HTC’s next flagship to be called the ‘HTC U 11’, to come in five colours

HTC U 11 will join the U Ultra and U Play that made their debut in January this year. HTC U 11 will join the U Ultra and U Play that made their debut in January this year.

HTC’s upcoming flagship smartphone will be officially called the ‘HTC U 11’ and will be offered in five different colours. The information comes from Evan Blass via VentureBeat, based on unnamed sources. Blass claims the device will still remain part of the U range, but will also be marketed as the true successor to the last year’s HTC 10. HTC U 11 will join the U Ultra and U Play that made their debut in January this year.

Blass also reports that the HTC U 11 will arrive in five different colours: white, black, red, blue and silver. It is noted , though that not all of these colour options will be made available in every region. While HTC has kept plans for the U 11 close to the vest, the phone has been the subject of endless reports over the last few months.

Previous rumours claim the phone to feature a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560×1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing shooter, 64GB or 128GB storage, microSD card support, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC’s own Sense 9 UI over the top. HTC U 11 is also going to get pressure sensitive edges around body of the phone, which can be used to control various functions. It is unclear how the edges will interact with the device’s user interface.

The U 11 will be a critical release for HTC. The company’s last premium smartphone, the U Ultra, failed to make any mark in the high-end smartphone segment dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. The successor to the HTC 10 is currently codenamed ‘Ocean’ and will launch at an event on May 16, which HTC confirmed earlier this week.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 11:11 am

