HTC U12 with 5G support reportedly showcased in Taiwan

HTC U12 with 5G has been spotted in Taiwan.

HTC U12, the company’s upcoming flagship has been spotted in Taiwan at a 5G industry event, according to reports. Images of the supposed HTC U12 smartphone with ultra-thin bezels on the display were also posted on Twitter. Evan Blass, who runs evleaks on Twitter, had posted in response to a tweet by iamaniff that the device in the picture was the HTC Imagine, which is the codename for the HTC U12.

Twitter user iamaniff had written on the social networking site, “HTC today (1/29) participated in the inaugural meeting of ‘Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance – Chunghwa Telecom Pilot Team,’ featuring Vive PRO, Vive Focus, unlisted VR devices from Taiwan and HTC phones that have not been released to the public,” and posted pictures of HTC phones with internet speed test results displayed on them. According to Blass, this “lightly obfuscated handset on display at a 5G industry event is none other than HTC Imagine, aka ‘U12.'”

Another report in Taiwan-based Sogi website said this particular mobile can deliver download speeds of 809.58 Mbps, which is close to 1Gbps. The report also said the phone will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is the 845 series and a 6-inch display with 18: 9 ratio. HTC staff at the event also said the phone has not yet launched and that’s the reason why the model number of the device was not revealed.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet below

Apparently this lightly obfuscated handset on display at a 5G industry event is none other than HTC Imagine, aka "U12," aka the company's next flagship. http://t.co/f89KjGjEyX — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 5, 2018

"HTC today (1/29) participated in the inaugural meeting of "Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance – Chunghwa Telecom Pilot Team," featuring Vive PRO, Vive Focus, unlisted VR devices from Taiwan and HTC phones that have not been released to the public" pic.twitter.com/dZaMBygO39 — #iamaniff (@iamaniff) January 30, 2018

According to reports, this HTC U12 flagship will also come with the X20 LTE modem that can support download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. Again the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 series has the X20 LTE modem with such downloaded speeds. HTC U12 is expected to launch last this year. However, the smartphone is unlikely to be revealed at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) in Barcelona, which starts from February 26. Samsung is however, launching the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the MWC conference.

