HTC U11 will get Android 8.0 Oreo update in India from today

HTC has confirmed that its flagship HTC U11 smartphone will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update in India from today and the update is now ready for download. HTC India’s official account posted the details of this on Twitter. HTC U11 thus beats other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, LG V30+ when it comes to the roll out of Google’s latest OS. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, along with the original Pixel, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P are all on Android Oreo 8.1 already.

HTC has also promised Android 8.0 Oreo updates for its other phones like HTC U Ultra, HTC 10. However, the final Oreo updates are yet to roll out for these two smartphones on the list. Coming to the HTC U11, this was launched in India at a price of Rs 51,990 and comes in Silver, Blue and a Sapphire Blue variant as well. The phone is available on Amazon India.

HTC U11 is the flagship phone from the company with 3D glass back on the front and back, sporting what the company calls a ‘liquid metal’ look. The HTC U11 is also the first phone to support a squeezable edge feature, which was later introduced on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphone. HTC U11 has a 5.5-inch Super LCD WQHD display with a resolution of 2560 x1440 pixels, though this is not a bezel-less display and there are broad bezels on the top, bottom of the device. HTC U11 is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Expandable storage support is 2TB via microSD.

On the camera front, HTC U11 sports a 12-MP UltraPixel sensor and five-axis OIS on the back, while the front camera is 16MP. The battery on board is 3000 mAh and the phone is IP67 water and dust resistant. The phone also comes with Hi-Fi audio and better stereo performance. However, HTC U11 has no headphone jack.

For those who have an HTC U11 smartphone, they can go to Settings, search About Phone, then software updates and check for the same. The Oreo update should be downloaded on WiFi and users should back up all data before installing the same on the smartphone.

