HTC U11+ was supposed to launch as the original Google Pixel 2 XL: Report

HTC U11+ was supposed to be the original Google Pixel 2 XL. HTC U11+ was supposed to be the original Google Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 XL hasn’t had the best start thanks to the display colour issue. Now a report on The Verge has pointed out the newly launched HTC U11+ was supposed to be the original Google Pixel 2 XL. People who were following the Pixel 2 rumour trail would remember that there was supposed to be a Pixel 2 XL with the codename ‘Muskie.’ This one was eventually dropped for the one codenamed ‘Taimen.’ This original phone was supposed to be manufactured by HTC like the Google Pixel 2, but the new Pixel 2 XL is made by LG.

According to the report on The Verge, which is quoting sources familiar with both HTC and Google, the HTC U11+ was supposed to be the ‘Muskie.’ According to the report, the “core design and engineering that we see presented under the HTC brand today was essentially done to build the next Google Pixel XL.” Pixel 2 XL even has the ‘squeeze’ edge feature to launch Google Assistant, which is something that we first saw on HTC U series.

In terms of specifications, HTC U11+ sports a big 6-inch Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440) and 18:9 aspect ratio. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the back like the Google Pixel phones, though U11+ sports a glass back. There’s no half-glass half-metal design like the Pixel series.

HTC U11+ is also powered by Snapdragon 835 processor like the Pixel 2 series, though it comes with two RAM variants: 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There’s also microSD card support on the HTC U11+, which is missing on the Google Pixel 2 series. Finally, battery on the HTC U11+ is 3930mAh, which is bigger than Pixel 2 XL which has 3520 mAh battery.

The HTC U11+ also has a taller screen like the Pixel 2 XL and a single rear camera which is 12MP with an 8MP front camera. The new phone runs Android Oreo with HTC’s UI on top. Where Google Pixel 2 is concerned, the launch has been plagued by various problems. The display has become a major issue on the Pixel 2 XL with Google promising a software fix for the same. The Pixel 2 XL will go on sale in India from November 15.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd