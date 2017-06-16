HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Battle of flagships

HTC U11 in India at a price of Rs 51,990: Here’s a comparison with Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. HTC U11 in India at a price of Rs 51,990: Here’s a comparison with Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

HTC U11, the ‘Squeezable phone’ with the company’s new Edge sense technology has just been launched in the Indian market for a competitive price of Rs 51,990. HTC U11 will go on sale in June end, and will be available on Amazon India as well as offline stores in India. HTC is opening pre-bookings from June 17, 2017.

HTC U11 is another smartphone launching in the Indian market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium is one smartphone running this processor, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 series comes with the company’s own Exynos 8895 processor. So how does the HTC U11 fare against these two flagship phones? We compared the specifications, design, and features of the HTC U11 against the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Design and Display comparison

There’s one thing common to all three smartphones: An all glass and metal design on the front and back, which means the HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium look gorgeous. But are slippery and very prone to smudges. However, there are differences in how the phones look and design adopted by the company.

HTC U11 has a 3D Liquid Surface design, and the phone reflects a different colour from different angles. This design is what we saw on the earlier HTC U Ultra as well, but clearly HTC U11 is the new flagship thanks to the improved processor. HTC U11 also doesn’t come with a 3.5 headphone jack, though HTC is providing a Type-C USB to 3.5 mm converter in the box with this phone.

HTC U11 has a 3D Liquid Surface design, in essence that the phone reflects a different colour from different angles. HTC U11 has a 3D Liquid Surface design, in essence that the phone reflects a different colour from different angles.

HTC U11 has 3D Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back with a slightly curved back. HTC has also added dust and water resistance, and the rating is IP67 on this phone. The phone will launch in blue, black, red and silver colour options. Dimensions of this phone are 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm. HTC U11 comes with a 5.5 inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution Super LCD 5 display. However, this isn’t a bezel-less display on the sides like the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch Infinity display, but thanks to the lack of bezels on the side the phone isn’t as big in dimensions. The display gives the S8+ a special 18.5:9 aspect ratio compared to the 16:9 on the HTC U11. Dimensions of the Galaxy S8+ are 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, so even though this is a much bigger 6.2-inch display, the phone is not as big or wide compared to the HTC U11.

Samsung has the edge when it comes to display in the flagships thanks to Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440 pixels), and this is a Super AMOLED display with dual-curved edges. Samsung has also removed the home button from the front and placed the fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone, though this positioning has been met with criticism.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ also comes with a face recognition option, iris scanner on the front of the device, along with the front camera. This phone also has a dedicated button for Samsung’s Bixby voice-assistant. The Galaxy S8 still has a headphone jack for those who care, and yes the phone has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, but thanks to the lack of bezels on the side on this Infinity Display, the phone isn’t as big in dimensions. Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, but thanks to the lack of bezels on the side on this Infinity Display, the phone isn’t as big in dimensions.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch display, which is a 4K resolution one with HDR support. Xperia XZ Premium’s display has a 2160 x 3840 pixels resolution. On the design front, Sony’s flagship continues with rectangular, narrower design of the company with sharper edges.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a dedicated camera button as well. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone, embedded in the power button. Sony Xperia XZ Premium also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back just like the HTC U11. Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s USP is the 4K display, and this phone is also water and dust resistant with IP65/IP68 ratings.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Processor, RAM, and Storage Comparison

HTC U11 sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45 Ghz. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable to 2TB. Sony Xperia XZ Premium also has the Snapdragon 835 processor, but less RAM and storage at 4GB RAM+64GB combination. The expandable storage is 256GB via microSD.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch display, which is a 4K resolution one with HDR support. Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch display, which is a 4K resolution one with HDR support.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ comes in two storage and RAM variants in India. The phone runs Exynos 8895 processor, and this has the same 10nm-based FinFET technology, seen on the Qualcomm 835 processor. Galaxy S8+ comes in 4GB RAM+64GB storage and a 6GB RAM+128GB storage, though there is a price difference between these two. The expandable storage supported is 256GB.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Camera Comparison

HTC U11 has the company UltraPixel 12MP rear camera with OIS and EIS both supported. Now currently according to DxoMark rating, HTC U11 is right on top when it comes to smartphones with a score of 90. Whether this lives up to the reputation of the best camera, is something we’ll have to see in the full review.

HTC U11’s rear camera has ƒ/1.7 aperture, Dual LED flash and the ability to shoot photos in RAW format as well. HTC also focused on how when it comes to video recording the U11 is capable of focused audio recording, or what it calls Acoustics Focus. For example, if you are shooting a video and you starting zooming in on an object, says someone playing the guitar, the sound recording of that particular guitar will be louder, more focused, while the camera will tune out other ambient sounds.

HTC U11 also claims zero lag on HDR mode with HDR boost. This means once you take a photo in HDR, it doesn’t take a few seconds to process. The front camera on the HTC U11 is 16MP with 1080p video recording support as well.

HTC U11 has the company UltraPixel 12MP rear camera with OIS and EIS both supported. HTC U11 has the company UltraPixel 12MP rear camera with OIS and EIS both supported.

In Sony’s the Xperia XZ Premium has special feature: a slow-motion mode with 960 frames per second, which is something no other smartphone currently offers. The rear camera is 19MP with 1.22μm pixel size and predictive hybrid autofocus. The front camera is 13MP with 22mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ feature has the 12-MP Dual Pixel rear camera with 1.4µm pixel size and f/1.7 aperture. Galaxy S8+ also supports RAW format, and so far is regarded as one of the best Android smartphone cameras. The Galaxy S8+ gets an 8MP front camera with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy S8+’s camera isn’t just about the great pictures, it has live filters and stickers as well like the Snapchat app. It also has support for Samsung’s Bixby voice-assistant, which can identify objects seen in the camera, and make suggestions around them.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Battery Comparison

HTC U11 has a 3000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and Type-C charging port. In contrast, Sony Xperia XZ Premium gets a slightly bigger 3,230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. This also has a Type-C USB port for charging. Galaxy S8+ has the biggest battery out of the three phones at 3,500 mAh with support for wireless charging.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Extra features

HTC U11’s USP is that you can squeeze this phone, and the company is calling this feature the Edge Sense. When you squeeze the phone on both sides, you actually feel a vibration. Users can customise the squeeze function for launching the camera app, launching the Google Assistant or launching an App.

HTC plans to support this more third-party apps via the Squeeze feature, though currently it works with all the apps pre-installed on this phone. HTC U11 comes with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram already installed.

HTC U11’s USP is that you can squeeze this phone, and the company is calling this feature the Edge Sense. HTC U11’s USP is that you can squeeze this phone, and the company is calling this feature the Edge Sense.

Samsung Galaxy S8+’s USP is the Bixby voice-assistant from the company. Bixby is part of the camera app, and also appears when you swipe right from the homescreen, showing all the vital information of the day from calendar appointments to new items, etc. However, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ also has the Google Assistant on it. HTC has also included its own HTC Sense Companion, which can provide recommendations based on usage of the phone, though you’ll have to give the app access to some key data on your smartphone.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s USP is the 4K display which supports HDR format and the 960FPS slow-motion video support. For those fond of watching YouTube videos or Netflix in 4K format, this is the only phone that currently supports this kind of resolution.

HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Price Comparison

HTC U11 has launched at a very competitive price of Rs 51,990, given the 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Currently this is the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 835 processor in the market, though that could soon change with the OnePlus 5 launching soon. Sony Xperia XZ Premium is priced at Rs 59,990. Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ is the most premium of the lot at Rs 64,900 for 64GB and Rs 74,900 for 128GB.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd