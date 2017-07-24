HTC U11 Sapphire Blue colour variant launched in India, pre-orders now open

HTC U11 will be available in Sapphire Blue, other than silver and black options. HTC U11 will be available in Sapphire Blue, other than silver and black options.

HTC U11 has so far been available in silver and black options, but looks like the company is bringing the third colour variant to India. Now, the company says the flagship device will be available in Sapphire Blue as well. HTC has already started taking pre-orders for the Sapphire Blue colour variant. The announcement has been made through the company’s social media channels. HTC U 11 is priced at Rs 51,990 in India.

HTC U11 was launched in May this year in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, Ice White, and Solar Red colour options. Originally codenamed “Ocean”, the high-end device has been hailed as the company’s comeback vehicle in the premium segment dominated by the likes of Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Google Pixel. In our review, we said that the HTC U11 is a top-end flagship phone with premium features and performance.

It comes in a unibody design, with 3D glass back on both front and back. The phone is also IP67 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The device features a 5.5-inch Super LCD WQHD display with a resolution of 2560 x1440 pixels. There’s a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The rear camera has a 12-megapixel UltraPixel sensor and five-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera can also record 4K videos and 24-bit audio recording. The front camera is 16-megapixel front camera with BSI sensor, live make-up, voice selfie and Panorama.

Adding more colour this monsoon, the #HTCU11 Sapphire Blue is coming soon to India. Pre-order starts on July 24, stay tuned pic.twitter.com/c1sGZIQDzy — HTC India (@HTC_IN) July 22, 2017

HTC U11’s main feature that makes it different from its key competitors is Edge Sense. This particular feature makes it possible to interact with the phone through a squeeze. Apps and the camera can be operated by squeezing the sides of the phone. Hi-Fi audio is also on board to improve the stereo performance of the phone. HTC U11 has both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for the US and UK. There’s no headphone jack on the HTC U11, instead the earbuds connect via USB-C.

