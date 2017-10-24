HTC U11 Plus with bezel-less display spotted on TENAA

HTC U11 Plus could sport an edge-to-edge or Full display with an aspect ration of 18:9. (Image Source: TENAA) HTC U11 Plus could sport an edge-to-edge or Full display with an aspect ration of 18:9. (Image Source: TENAA)

HTC is gearing up to host an event in Taipei on November 2, where it could launch its flagship smartphone U11 Plus. Now, the device has been spotted on Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA, revealing a bezel-less display similar to that seen on premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone X and Huawei Mate 10.

HTC U11 Plus follows company’s U11 smartphone, which was announced earlier this year. HTC U11 Plus is expected to feature the same ‘Liquid surface’ design that we saw on U11. The smartphone could sport an edge-to-edge or Full display with an aspect ration of 18:9. The front panel will be dominated by the screen, and fingerprint scanner in U11 Plus will be present at the back.

HTC U11 Plus was previously leaked on benchmarking website GFXBench. Separately, Onleaks, in collaboration with couponraja, posted image renders of the upcoming device on Twitter. According to reports, the U11 Plus will feature a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

Unlike most flagship smartphones these days which come with dual camera system, HTC U11 Plus will have a single camera lens at the back. It will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at 2.4GHz, with Adreno 540 GPU. It is rumoured to come in two storage variant – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack in favour of USB Type-C port.

HTC U11 was launched in India at Rs 51,990. The highlight of the device was its Edge sense feature that lets people squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions. Other specifications include: 5.5 inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera, 16MP front shooter, and IP67 rating. HTC U11 Plus is said to retain most of U11’s features.

