HTC U11+, U11 Life launched: Price, specs, and everything else you need to know

HTC U11+ and U11 Life have been made official and they will take on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi’s Mi A1. HTC U11+ and U11 Life have been made official and they will take on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi’s Mi A1.

HTC has launched two new smartphones under its U-series, the U11+ and U11 Life. The U11+ sits above the original U11 and is being pitched as the flagship device. The U11 Life, meanwhile, is the mid-end smartphone with the Android One branding. HTC U11+ is priced at 799 Euros ( or approx Rs 60,174), while the U11 Life at $349 (or approx Rs 22,564). There’s no update on when the phones will be made available in India.

HTC U11+ specifications and features

HTC U11+ is an answer to the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The smartphone sports a 6-inch Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440) and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, microSD card support, and a 3930mAh battery inside. The fingerprint scanner can be found on the back considering the phone has a taller screen.

The U11+ now has a water-resistance rating of IP68, up from an IP68 rating on the U11. The flagship phone has a 30 per cent louder BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers compared to the U11. The phone comes with HTC’s U-Sonic headphones in the box. Edge Sense is still a prominent feature on the U11+, just like the U11. In terms of cameras, HTC U11 Plus gets a 12.2MP UltraPixel 3 single camera on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The Translucent colour option is real and shows internals such as NFC (as opposed to wireless charging). The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC’s Sense UI.

HTC U11 Life is essentially a budget version of the U11, and it comes with ‘Edge Sense’. HTC U11 Life is essentially a budget version of the U11, and it comes with ‘Edge Sense’.

HTC U11 Life specifications and features

HTC U11 Life is essentially a budget version of the U11, and it comes with ‘Edge Sense’. The fingerprint scanner is included on the front, and it is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor. The phone features a 5.2-pinch FHD display, either 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, single SIM, IP67 water resistance, microSD card slot, and a 2600mAh battery inside. A 16MP shooter is standard on both front and back of the phone. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and will be a part of Google’s Android One program.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd