HTC U11 Plus teased ahead of November 2 launch, expected to feature bezel-less display

HTC has teased a new smartphone that appears to be the company’s upcoming flagship, the U11 Plus. HTC hasn’t shown off the device just yet, but it has posted a teaser image on Twitter to build the hype. HTC is going to reveal the mysterious smartphone on November 2 in Taiwan.

It’s been a few months since HTC launched the U11 in the market, but there are plenty of rumours surrounding its successor, the U11 Plus. We’ve also been hearing that the U11 Plus might be the company’s first phone to feature thin bezels. And the teased image gives us enough reasons to believe that HTC’s next-generation flagship phone will come with a nearby bezel-less design.

While its competitors have successfully launched smartphones with a notably thin bezel, HTC is yet to come up with a device that can compete neck-to neck with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone X. Many believe that the U11 Plus will likely to feature an all-new design and is expected to be the company’s first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone itself should come with a 6-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 835 processor, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal memory, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

Even though previous rumours claimed the HTC U11 Plus might sports a dual-camera system on the rear, recent reports say otherwise, so expect the phone to feature a single camera. The only thing that needs to be determined is how many variants of the phone will be launched on November 2.

You’ll believe it all on 11.02.2017 pic.twitter.com/9NRTWeWM9u — HTC (@htc) October 27, 2017

Other than the U11 Plus, there have been rumours about the possible launch of the U11 Life on November 2. The said phone is reportedly headed to the US market in the coming days. HTC U11 Life will be branded as Android One smartphone in some countries.

