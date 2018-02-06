HTC U11+ with 6-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 835 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

HTC U11+ is essentially the same phone as the original U11, barring a few changes. HTC U11+ is essentially the same phone as the original U11, barring a few changes.

HTC has launched the U11+ (or U11 Plus), the company’s latest flagship smartphone, in India. The premium smartphone boasts of a 6-inch 18:9 display and bigger battery life when compared to the U11. HTC U11+ is priced at Rs 56,990 and will be available in Amazing Silver colour option on Flipkart from February 7. HTC says users can soon purchase the U11+ in Ceramic Black colour as well.

The U11+ is essentially the same phone as the original U11, barring a few changes. The most obvious change is that it now comes with a 6-inch Super LCD display (2880 x 1440) and an aspect of 18:9. The screen matches the latest phones from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus. Given that fact that the phone has a larger screen and thinner bezels, the company had no choice but to move the fingerprint scanner to the back, placing it below the camera lens. On the positive side, the U11+ is backed by a 3930mAh battery, which means it should last a day and a half on a single charge. Though the phone is a bit heavy at 188 grams.

Being a high-end phone, HTC U11+ is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 2TB). HTC has tweaked the durability rating on the phone so it gets IP68, meaning it can survive drops in water up to 5 feet deep for as long as 30 minutes. Then there’s the Android Oreo with HTC Sense, with a slew of customisations on the top. HTC’s trademark Edge Sense feature will be available on the U11+ as well, which enables users to trigger different apps by squeezing the sides of the phone.

BoomSound Hi-Fi comes in-built inside the HTC U11+ and promises to be 30 per cent louder than the U11. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack on the U11+, unfortunately. On the camera front, you’ll get a 12MP rear shooter and an 8MP front snapper.

HTC U11+ was announced in November last year, and now the company is bringing the device to India. Needless to say, it doesn’t come cheap. At Rs 56,990, HTC U11+ costs as high as the Galaxy S8+, which has been received well in the market.

