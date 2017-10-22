HTC U11 Life to launch on November 2; U11 Plus release date still unknown: Report

HTC’s next big smartphone launch will happen in Taipei on November 2. (Image of HTC U11 for representation) HTC’s next big smartphone launch will happen in Taipei on November 2. (Image of HTC U11 for representation)

HTC has been preparing to hold an event in Taipei on November 2, where the company might launch the U11 Life, U11 Plus or maybe even both phones. However, it looks like the Taiwanese company is likely to launch the U11 Life and not the U11 Plus. The information comes straight from notable leakster Evan Blass, who took to Twitter to reveal that HTC’s November event will be dedicated to the mid-end U11 Life.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the U11 Life. The U11 Life will be mid-end phone that previously had the code-named Ocean Life and is said to come to T-Mobile sometime later this year. Apparently, it is going to a part of Google’s Android One initiative. It will supposedly powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and 64GB internal memory.

As for its camera setup, the phone will get a 16MP shooter on the back and also a 16MP camera in the front. Even though the U11 Life will target the mid-end crowd, the device will be IP67 certified. The phone is also said to feature HTC’s Edge Sense technology and bundled uSonic buds. It will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box from day one. When released, HTC U11 Life joins the likes of Xiaomi Mi A1 and Motorola Moto X4 Android One Edition.

Much ado about nothing: the 11/2 HTC event is to launch the decidedly mid-range U11 Life, not the +. Dial back your excitement accordingly. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 21, 2017

Earlier this week, HTC sent press invites for a November 2 event. It didn’t reveal much about the launch, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the launch of the U11 Plus. The company has already confirmed that it is currently working on the next flagship, but HTC hasn’t confirmed the existence of the U11 Plus. Meanwhile, the upcoming high-end phone has already been spotted on Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA. The smartphone is likely to be bezel-less in nature, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone X and Huawei Mate 10. Otherwise, it’s specifications will remain the same as the U11, which was launched earlier this year.

