HTC U11 Life full specifications revealed, could be Android One phone: Report

HTC is gearing up to launch the HTC U Life smartphone on November 2. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the upcoming device were accidental revealed by mobile carrier T-Mobile in a support page for the U11 Life. The listing (now removed) was first spotted by Android Police.

HTC U11 Life is said to have a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with HTC Sense. Just like HTC U11, the U11 Life could feature squeezable frames called Edge Sense. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

HTC U11 Life will come with IP67 rating, which makes the phone dust, splash and water resistant. Powered by 2,600mAh battery, the phone is said to support 4G LTE connectivity along with 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. HTC U11 Life could sport a 16MP sensor on the front and a 16MP rear camera. Just like HTC U11, the U11 Life will ship with three virtual assistants – Sense Companion, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Separately, tipster Roland Quandt posted an image render of the HTC U11 Life on Twitter and revealed that the device will be a part of Google’s Android One program. This means that the new HTC device could run stock version of Android OS. Further, Quandt claims that HTC U11 Life with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be priced at 369 euros (Rs 27,800 approx). “Here’s the HTC U11 Life in Brilliant Black – coming as part of Android One program for 369 Euro (for 3/32GB version),” he said in a tweet.

Here’s the HTC U11 Life in Brilliant Black – coming as part of Android One program for 369 Euro (for 3/32GB version) http://t.co/wqa4MgDFnH pic.twitter.com/KSH6dveb6u — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 30, 2017

Other than HTC U11 Life, the company could also announce its flagship U11 Plus smartphone on November 2. HTC U11 Plus will likely feature an all-new design and is expected to be the company’s first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone could come with a 6-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 835 processor, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal memory, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

