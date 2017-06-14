HTC U11 India launch set for June 16: Key specifications and features

The highlight of HTC U11 is its Edge Sense feature, that lets users squeeze the smartphone to perform specific tasks. The highlight of HTC U11 is its Edge Sense feature, that lets users squeeze the smartphone to perform specific tasks.

HTC U11 will be unveiled in India on June 16. The company has already sent out invites for the launch event in New Delhi, where India price and availability of U11 will be announced. HTC U11 was launched in Taiwan last month. The highlight of the smartphone is its Edge Sense feature, that lets users squeeze the U11 to perform specific tasks. HTC U11 is sensitive to the amount of pressure users put on its metal frames, which allows them to customise actions such as send texts, open apps or launch Google Assistant etc.

HTC U11 is the third smartphone in company’s ‘U’ series, and the successor to company’s last flagship HTC 10. It comes in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, and Solar Red colour options. HTC U11 gets a 5.5-inch Super LCD WQHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixel. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

HTC U 11 is IP67 rated, which means it is resistance to water and dust. The device is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45GHz. It comes in two options based on storage – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. We’ll have to wait and watch if HTC decides to bring both the variants to India, or sticks to 4GB RAM model.

HTC U 11 features a 12MP rear camera with BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. It supports slow-motion and 4K video recording. The front camera is 16MP front camera with BSI sensor, live make-up, voice selfie and Panorama. HTC U11 packs a 3000mAh battery, and supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Connectivity options on HTC U11 include: USB 3.1 Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz & 5GHz), and GPS/ A-GPS and NFC.

