HTC U11 gets highest DxOMark score, beats Google Pixel, Galaxy S8

According to DxOMark, which is known for rating smartphones, based on how their cameras perform, has given the HTC U11 a score of 90 out of 100, putting it ahead of the Google Pixel. According to DxOMark, which is known for rating smartphones, based on how their cameras perform, has given the HTC U11 a score of 90 out of 100, putting it ahead of the Google Pixel.

HTC U11, the company’s new flagship smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor appears to have topped the score when it comes to mobile photography. According to DxOMark, which is known for rating smartphones, based on how their cameras perform, has given the HTC U11 a score of 90 out of 100, putting it ahead of the Google Pixel, which had the previous highest score.

According to DxOMark’s blogpost, HTC U11 has very low noise and fast autofocus in the camera, which is what helped the smartphone beat out the previous leader Google Pixel. DxOMark says the HTC U11’s camera had a “remarkably consistent performance in a wide variety of shooting conditions,” which makes it stand out from the competition.

The DxOMark report says HTC U11’s images have a “pleasing look, with good colour rendering,” and images taken outdoors are vibrant with great detail. HTC U11’s stabilization also finds some praise from the firm.

According to DxOMark’s blogpost, HTC U11 has very low noise and fast autofocus in the camera, which is what helped the smartphone beat out the previous leader Google Pixel. According to DxOMark’s blogpost, HTC U11 has very low noise and fast autofocus in the camera, which is what helped the smartphone beat out the previous leader Google Pixel.

Based on the images shared, the ones take outdoor from the HTC U11 look bright and have manage to capture great details as well as” convey a sense of depth.” The report also notes the colours do appear very bold in images taken from this phone. However, DxOMark’s report does note that videos in HTC U11 tend to have some noise, especially those taken in low-light.

In terms of camera specifications, HTC U11 has a 12MP rear camera with multi-axis optical stabilization system, and UltraSpeed Autofocus. HTC has also added what it calls Auto HDR Boost for balance pictures. The front camera is 16MP with UltraPixel light sensitivity, HDR Boost and noise reduction.

Other specifications of the HTC U11 are 5.5-inch Super LCD WQHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixel. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the phone has a liquid glass surface made with Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition. HTC U 11 runs 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM as well as 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd